R Lazy B Charolais Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 16, 2018

Location: Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

54 Reg. yrlg Charolais bulls – $6,310

Recommended Stories For You

R Lazy B Ranch is owned by Robert Birklid, from Nome, North Dakota. Robert produced an outstanding set of bulls for this year's sale. These bulls were packed full of muscle, and were very sound in their structure.

Many breeders were on hand, as well as some of the top commercial producers in North and South Dakota. A very strong sale!

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 436: $21,000 to Doll Charolais Ranch, New Salem, North Dakota – RBM Fargo Y111 x Keys Charles Bronson 189X

Lot 449: $12,500 to Mike Peterson, Cresbard, South Dakota – LT Patriot 4004 pld x RBM Fargo Y111

Lot 059: $12,500 to Mike Beck, Britton, South Dakota – EC Major Impact 107 pld x Keys Titan 62T

Lot 527: $11,500 to Mike Mettler, Eureka, South Dakota – LT Landmark 5052 pld x RBM Fargo Y111

Lot 124: $11,000 to Mike Peterson, Cresbard, South Dakota – EC Major Impact 107 Pld x RC McCoy 2177 pld