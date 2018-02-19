R Lazy B Charolais Annual Production Sale
February 19, 2018
Date: Feb. 16, 2018
Location: Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
54 Reg. yrlg Charolais bulls – $6,310
R Lazy B Ranch is owned by Robert Birklid, from Nome, North Dakota. Robert produced an outstanding set of bulls for this year's sale. These bulls were packed full of muscle, and were very sound in their structure.
Many breeders were on hand, as well as some of the top commercial producers in North and South Dakota. A very strong sale!
Top Selling Charolais Bulls:
Lot 436: $21,000 to Doll Charolais Ranch, New Salem, North Dakota – RBM Fargo Y111 x Keys Charles Bronson 189X
Lot 449: $12,500 to Mike Peterson, Cresbard, South Dakota – LT Patriot 4004 pld x RBM Fargo Y111
Lot 059: $12,500 to Mike Beck, Britton, South Dakota – EC Major Impact 107 pld x Keys Titan 62T
Lot 527: $11,500 to Mike Mettler, Eureka, South Dakota – LT Landmark 5052 pld x RBM Fargo Y111
Lot 124: $11,000 to Mike Peterson, Cresbard, South Dakota – EC Major Impact 107 Pld x RC McCoy 2177 pld
