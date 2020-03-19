R Lazy B Ranch Annual Charolais Production Sale

Date: Feb. 21, 2020

Location: Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 60 Reg. yrlg Charolais Bulls avg. $5,225

R Lazy B Ranch is owned by Robert Birklid, from Nome, North Dakota. Robert has done a good job of breeding these bulls with extra muscle and thickness. These bulls have superior growth genetics, and were readily swept up by mostly repeat buyers. Robert Birklid says, “May your calving be easy, grass be lush, and life be contented in the coming year.”

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 401: $11,500 to Fred Hoffman, Long Lake, South Dakota – RBM Fargo Y111 x LT Blue Value 7903 ET

Lot 419: $9,500 to Mettler Ranch, Eureka, South Dakota – HTA Centerfire 618D x RBM Fargo Y111

Lot 307: $9,500 to Mike Peterson, Cresbard, South Dakota – HTA Centerfire 618D x RLB Distance 920Y

Lot 651: $9,000 to Kim Stiegelmayer, Britton, South Dakota – RBM Fargo Y111 x EC About Time 5027 Pld