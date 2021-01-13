Rafter T Angus ‘the Brand Built on Proven Cow Families & Performance’ Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Jan. 9, 2021

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction-Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

60 Head Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,665

Excitement, beautiful January weather, and good cattle were all on order for the 5th Annual Rafter T Angus “The Brand Built on Proven Cow Families and Performance” bull sale, held Jan. 9, 2021 at Buffalo Livestock Auction-Buffalo, Wyoming. Kale and Kim Kretschman, along with their family, ranch outside of Gillette, Wyoming and are quickly gaining a reputation for offering consistent cattle, backed with predictable genetics, sound structure and that will go out and thrive in a rough country. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $15,000, RTA CASH 026, DOB 2/13/21, #19876876, U-2 COALITION 206C x RTA LILY 437, Sold to Dennis Edwards, Gillette, Wyoming.

Lot 5 at $8,500, RTA COALITION 064, DOB 3/8/20, U-2 COALITION 206C x GGK LADY 31, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot 3 at $8,000, RTA NELSON 013, DOB 2/12/20, #19876875, U-2 COALITION 206C RTA AMITY’S LASS 54, Sold to Rob Goodman, Kyle, South Dakota.

Lot 52 at $6,250, RTA JACKSON 07, DOB 1/28/21, #19876630, ELLINGSON HOMEGROWN 6035 x RTA HEDY 891, Sold to John Melgaard, Gillette, Wyoming.