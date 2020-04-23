Rambur Charolais 42nd Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 11, 2020
Location: At the Ranch Sidney, Montana
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
65 Yearling Bulls – $3,850
22 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,340
A powerful set of both Charolais and Angus bulls were offered at the 42nd Annual Rambur Charolais Bull Sale April 11, 2020 held at the Ranch, Sidney, Montana. Howard Rambur, along with his family and crew, focus on raising and developing cattle that work in all environments from birth to consumer and offer a satisfaction guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!
Charolais:
Lot 4 at $8,000, RC GLENN 997 PLD, DOB 3/20/19, RC DASH 658 PLD x RC MS BLUE STAR 774 PLD, Sold to Dale Stimpson, Lodge Grass, Montana
Lot 8 at $7,000, RC GARRETT 9134 PLD, DOB 3/28/19, JS DIAMOND 4247 PLD x RC MS SANCHEZ 5252 TW PLD, Sold to Kemph Land & Livestock, Custer, Montana
Lot 10 at $7,000, RC GOLDEN 9158 PLD, DOB 3/31/19, JS DIAMOND 4247 PLD x RC MS TRENDSETTER 4203 PLD, Sold to Lee Brothers, Elsie, Nebraska
Lot 22 at $7,000, RC GRAYSON 9187 PLD, DOB 4/6/19, JS DIAMOND 4247 PLD x RC MS NEBRASKA 8128 PD, Sold to Kemph Land & Livestock, Custer, Montana
Angus:
Lot 110 at $7,750, DOB 3/14/19, Sold to Brian Lewis, Sidney, Montana
Lot 115 at $7,500, RC GIBSON 9637, DOB 3/15/19, MERIT RAGE 4031B x RC MS TRAIL BOSS 4647, Sold to Lee Brothers, Elsie, Nebraska.
Lot 113 at $7,250, RC GREENBACK 9615, DOB 3/5/19, HL SUNDANCE 2FX3 x RC MS BLACKJACK 2611Z, Sold to Greg Peck, New Jersey.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User