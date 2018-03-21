Raml Cattle Annual Bull Sale
March 21, 2018
TSLN Reps: Chris Effling, Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 25, 2018
Location: at the ranch, Goodwin, S.D.
Auctioneer: Dustin Carter
Averages
49 Angus at $6,513
17 Sim Angus at $46321
1 Red Angus at $4,259
67 total Bulls at $6,002
Sale Highlights
Lot 29 at $29,000 RAML LEUPOLD 7536 Dob 1-2-2017 Reg 18894685, GDAR Leupold x Raml Royce 536 sold to ABS Global Madison, Wis.
Lot 13 at $28,000 RAML RENOWN 7103 Dob 1-4-2017 Reg 18898250, SAV Renown3439 x Raml Ruby 103 sold to ABS Global Madison, Wis.
Lot 20 at $10,500 RAML SURE SHOT Dob 1-2-2017 Reg 18918506 Mogck Sure shot x Raml Ruby 109 sold to Kevin Mack, Castlewood,S.D.
Lot 39 at $9,500 RAML UNANIMOUS 7422 Dob 1-3-2017 Reg 18891577, Vision Unanimous 1418 x Raml Everelda Entense 115 sold to Webb Ranch LLC Isabel,S.D
Top selling SimAngus
Lot 56 at $10,500 RAML LOCKDOWN 7596E Dob 1-3-2017 Reg 3333792 sold to Mack Brothers Watertown,S.D.