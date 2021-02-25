Rausch Herefords 63rd Annual Bull and Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2021

Location: at the Ranch, Hoven, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

144 Bulls – $5,111

91 2-year-old bulls – $5,154

53 Year-old bulls – $5,038

29 Registered heifers – $3,509

143 Registerable heifers – $1,691

45 Commercial heifers – $1,34

The 63rd annual Rausch Bull and Female Sale was held at the farm Feb. 15 in Hoven, South Dakota. It was a frigid day, but the barn was warm barn.

Lot 8, R Anodize 4400, a yearling bull, sold to Monahan Cattle Co. of Nebraska for $10,000.

Lot 103, R 3RD Revolution 7249, a 2-year-old bull, sold to Greg and Tammy Hanson of North Dakota for $10,000.

Lot 127, R Addition 5789, a 2-year-old bull, sold to Skyler Kuil of South Dakota for $9,750.

Lot 2, R Anodize 5030, a yearling bull, sold to Alexis Eudy of North Carolina for $9,500.

Lot 56, R Anodize 5589, a 2-year-old bull, sold to CML Herefords of South Dakota for $9,500.

Lot 21, R Addition 6110, a yearling bull, sold to Midway Polled Herefords of North Dakota for $9,000.

Top Selling Registered Females

Lot 158, R Miss Addition 5300, sold to Bayers Hereford Ranch of South Dakota for $6,500.

Lot 151, R Miss Leader 170, sold to Eric and Roxanne Knock of South Dakota for $4,750.

Lot 160, R Miss Addition 580, sold to Kaup for $4,750.

Colby and Keith Kaup

