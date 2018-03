Rausch Herefords Sale Report

TSLN Reps: Chris Effling, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2018

Location: Hoven, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages

87 two-year-old Hereford bulls Averaged $4,280

Recommended Stories For You

50 yearling Hereford bulls averaged $5,310

30 registered heifers averaged $3,383

183 heifers averaged $1,539

13 commercial heifers averaged $1,350

Sale Highlights

Lot 43 at $ 11,500 R 3RD Revolution 4347 Dob 3-23-2017 Reh 4384444 Revolution 4510 x Miss Target 1873 sold to Bolton Ranch, S.D.

Lot 1 at $10,000 R SPARTAN 4417 Dob 3-24-2017 Reg 43711571, Spartan 2864 x R Miss On Target 714 sold to Bolton Ranch, S.D.

Lot 60 at $9,000 R 4Ever 4986 Dob R 4 EVER Dob 3-31-2016 Reg 43711672. Hyalite Foremost 302 x R Miss Revolution 100 sold to Bolton Ranch, S.D.

Lot 63 at $8,000 R SPARTAN 5696 Dob 4-7-2016 Reg 43711752, UPS Spartan 2864 x R Miss resolution 3313 sold to Dutton Ranch, S.D.

Top Heifers

Lot 151 at $6,750 R Miss New York 017 Dob 3-6-2017 sold to Richard Schied, N.D.

Lot 154 at $6,250 R Miss Encore 137 Dob 3-10-2017 reg 43815179. sold to Nancy Dose, Minn.