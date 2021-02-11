Raven Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 9, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Colome, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

264 Yearling and Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $6,720

1 Pick of the Heifer – $17,500

Great sale for the Petersek Families at Raven Angus. Rod, RJ and Reed Petersek welcomed a full house of buyers, spectators and neighbors for their annual production sale.

At Raven Angus, they believe in taking care of their customers and giving them the best selection of Angus bulls possible. They have an extensive embryo program that allows buyers to select from several groups of full brothers for a consistent calf crop. They offer yearling and two year old bulls and have a feeder calf buy back program for their bull customers.

Sale highlights include:

Lot 1, the pick of the entire 2020 heifers. There are 250 heifers in the pen that the winning bidder gets to choose from. Simon’s Cattle Co., Farley, Iowa was the top bidder at $17,500.

Top bulls, Lot 2, Raven Blackout H102, 1/20 son of Jindar Blackout x Hoover Dam to Simon’s Cattle Co., Farley, Iowa for $21,000.

Lot 30, Raven Maverick, H447, 2/20 son of Poss Maverick x Raven Bullock 1693 to Cooper and Candice Waln, Parmelee, South Dakota for $19,500.

Lot 38, Raven Maverick H413, 2/20 son of Poss Maverick x Raven Powerball 53 to Semex, Guelph, ON, Canada for $16,000.

Lot 166, Raven E305 Valor H71, 1/20 son of Raven Valor E305 x Raven Power 533 to Poss Angus, Scotia, Nebraska, for $14,500.

Lot 7, Raven Blackout H34, 1/20 son of Jindra Blackout x Sitz Upward 307R to Kyle Mathis, Winner, South Dakota for $13,500.

Lot 51, Raven No Doubt H58, 1/20 son of Hoover No Doubt x Raven Powerball 53 to Jenson Ranch, Jace Jenson, Ralph, South Dakota for $12,500.

Nolan Poss, Poss Angus, Scotia, Nebraska, at the Raven Angus sale.



Stoner Ranch, Kilgore, Nebraska, repeat Raven Angus bull buyers.

