Raven Angus Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2018

Location: At the ranch, Colome, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages:

1 Pick of herd – $26,000

Recommended Stories For You

78 Two year old bulls – $6,218

183 Yearling bulls – $5,779

There was another full house for the annual Raven Angus production sale. Again a special sale feature was the pick of the 2017 registered heifers that topped the sale at $26,000 to Ponca Creek Cattle Co., Bonesteel, S.D.

Top selling bull was lot 200, Raven Comrade D783, a March, 2016, son of Connealy Comrade 1385 selling to Deep Creek Angus, Midland, S.D., for $21,000.

Lot 2, Raven Powerball E5, a January, 2017, son of Raven Powerball 53 sold to Slovek Angus Ranch, Philip, S.D., for $20,000.

Lot 154, Raven Gold Rush E450, a February, 2017, son of Connealy Gold Rush sold to Cooper Waln, Parmalee, S.D., for $14,000.

Lot 44, Raven Payweight E133, a January, 2017, son of Basin Payweight 1682 sold to Todd Rothleutner, Kilgore, Nebraska, for $13,500.

Also at $13,500 was lot 58, Raven Broken Bow E412, a February, 2017, son of KM Broken Bow 002 selling to Dan Valburg, White River, S.D.

Edgar Bros., Rockham, S.D., got lot 60, Raven Valor E78 a January, 2017, son of PA Valor 201 at $13,000.

Also at $13,000 was another January, 2017, Valor son, lot 65, Raven Valor E186 went to Bob Ducheneaux. Mobridge, S.D.

Lot 235, Raven Power Tool D597, a March, 2016, son of PA Power Tool 9108 sold to Gary Ludemann, Springview, Nebraska, for $12,500.