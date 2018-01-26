Redland Angus—Range Calved—-Range Raised, Calving Ease Genetics Yearling Bull Sale

Date: Jan. 20, 2018

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sale Consultant: Adam Redland

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens

Averages: 107 yrlg Angus Bulls ave $6273

A large crowd gathered at Buffalo Livestock for the annual spring Redland Angus calving ease yearling bull sale. Hosts for the day were owners, Kendrick and Sharon Redland, and they provided an excellent lunch prior to the sale. The Redland's slogan of "Range Calved—Range Raised" truly means what it says. In simple terms, it means less labor to produce more beef.

The Redlands back up their genetics of roughage based cattle, by the way they actually raise them in the rough country of Manderson, Wyoming.

Lot 14: $13,500 to Mike Bayles, Montana – McCumber Tremendous 2008 x Redland PureBred NR 4087

Lot 57: $13,500 to Carson Kravig, Colorado – McCumber 235 Fortunate 4154 x OCC Paxton 730P

Lot 59: $13,000 to Roger Smith, South Dakota – McCumber 235 Fortunate 4154 x OCC Paxton 730P

Lot 53: $12,500 to John Ross, Nevada – McCumber 235 Fortunate 4154 x OCC Paxton 730P