Reich Ranch 62nd Annual Charolais Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 19, 2019

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

33 Yearling Charolais bulls – $3,275

With last week's snow storm, Tim and Ree Reich postponed their 62nd Annual Charolais bull sale to Apr. 19. There was a very nice crowd of new and repeat buyers in the seats to evaluate and purchase this high volume, performance-packed set of Charolais bulls.

The top selling bull on the day was lot 11, RR Cadet 844P, a 3/18 son of BHD Sir Halfours A514 that has epds of CED 7.1 BW 0.9 WW 39 YW 70 Milk 1, weaning ratio 108, yearling ratio 114. Selling to Reder Ranch, Prairie City, SD for $5,000.

Lot 2, RR Cadet Two 823P, a 2/18 son of BHD Sir Halfours A514 with epds of CED 2.6 BW 1/8 WW 44 YW 74 Milk 5, weaning ratio 118, yearling ratio 102 sold to Reder Ranch, Prairie City, SD for $4,750.

Lot 24, RR Cadet 895P, a 3/18 son of BHD Sir Halfours A514 with epds of CED 2.4 BW 1.7 WW 48 YW 82 Milk 0, weaning ratio 115, yearling ratio 102 sold to Little Ranch Leiter, Wyoming, for $4,750.

Two bulls sold at $4,250 each to Lynn Miller, Mud Butte, SD. Both are 3/18 sons of BHD Sir Halfours A514. Lot 35 had a weaning weight of 779 lb. to ratio 125 and yearling weight of 1340 lb. to 115 and lot 39 weaning weight of 718 ratio of 103, yearling weight of 1315 lb., ratio 113.