Reisig Cattle Bull and Female Sale

Date of Sale: April 7, 2018

Location: At the Ranch, Hardin, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

38 Bulls – $4,096

Recommended Stories For You

17 Registered Females – $5,870

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1, Reisig Osage 728; 1/26/17; sired by Buford Osage A932 out of an EXAR Emblazon 8268 daughter; purchased by Buford Ranches, Welch, Oklahoma & ZWT Ranch, Speedwell, Tennessee for $20,000. He entered the world at 81 pounds, weaned at 865 pounds, and reached 1379 pounds as a yearling. His scrotal measurement was 38.3 cm. His final stats included EPDs of BW 0.7, WW 66, YW 118, and MILK 21.

Lot 18, Reisig Bank Note 706; 1/23/17; sired by Brookings Bank Note 4040 out of a Koupal Advance 28 daughter; purchased by Shawn Grindheim, Roy, Montana, for $6,000.Born at 80 pounds, he weaned at 745 pounds and posted a yearling weight of 1272 pounds. He had a scrotal measurement of 38.7 cm. His EPDs included CED 0.2, BW 0.3, WW 67, YW 104, and MILK 21.

Lot 27, Reisig Resort 704; 2/14/17; sired by Reisig Resort 482 out of a Buford Oklahoma X239 daughter; purchased by Andrew Seleg, Rosebud, Montana, for $5,750. He entered the world at 79 pounds, weaned at 701 pound , and reached 1291 pounds as a yearling. His scrotal measurement was 40.9 cm. His final stats included EPDs of BW 1.1, WW 51, YW 95, and MILK 22.

Lot 5, Reisig International 6314; 8/12/16; sired by S A V International 2020 out of a Dameron First Class daughter; purchased by Buck Rich, Okemah, Oklahoma, for $5,500. Born at 83 pounds, he weaned at 805 pounds and posted a yearling weight of 1142 pounds. He had a scrotal measurement of 42 cm. His EPDs included CED -0.8, BW 6.7, WW 81, YW 125, and MILK 20.

Top Selling Females:

Lot 50, Buford Elba 9000; 3/8/09; sired by S A V Bismarck 5682 out of a S A V 8180 Traveler 004 daughter; purchased by Langston Ashmore, Paragould, Arkansas, for $45,000.

Lot 51, Reisig Elba 794; 1/21/17; sired by Brooking Bank Note 4040 out of Buford Elba 9000; purchased by Marshall and Fenner Farms, Malta Bend, Missouri & BM Angus, York, Nebraska, for $9,750.