Reyes Russell 30th Annual Angus Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 23, 2021

Location: MR Angus Ranch-Wheatland,Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages:

228 Angus Bulls – $6,288

The 80 mph wind gusts couldn’t keep loyal customers from attending the 30th Annual Reyes-Russell Angus Bull Sale, held at the MR Angus ranch outside of Wheatland, Wyoming Feb. 22, 2021. The program has a long history of offering high quality Angus cattle that are developed with correct foot and bone structure in mind, easy fleshing, deep ribbed, and will thrive at high elevations. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 4 at $18,500, MR OUTSIDE 23659, DOB 6/5/19, #19942043, KR OUTSIDE 7687 x MR GINNI 2072, Sold to Diamond Tail Ranch, Greybull, Wyoming.

Lot 62 at $17,500, MR COMMODORE 25269, DOB 6/12/19, #199114055, KESSLERS COMMODORE 6516 x MR ENCHANT 22703, Sold to Wheeler Mountain Angus, Whitehall, Montana.

Lot 2 at $16,000, MR DINERO 00309, DOB 6/9/19, #19914018, KMR CASH 355 x MR ALLIE 1490, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot 73 at $15,500, MR RESERVE 33859, DOB 6/1/19, #19914185, KESSLERS RESERVE 7530 x MR SARA 25497, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot 13 at $14,500, MR GREAT 27659, DOB 6/4/19, #19914084, GRANGER GREAT FALLS 053 x MR HOLLY 22894, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot 3 at $14,500, MR ARDA 30709, DOB 6/6/19, #19914127, ARDA RUSH LAKE 38D x MR GLADIS 26786, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming.

TOP KMR YEARLING ANGUS BULL:

Lot 229 at $8,000, KMR ANCHOR 320, DOB 1/11/20, #19714688, FREYS ATHLETE x KMR LADY 151, Sold to Ron Lossi, Alliance, Nebraska