Richard Angus 7th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 11, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, south of Belfield, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

110 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,231

125 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,716

176 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,709

Comments:

Richard Angus, Brandon and Emily, Emmett, Eversynn and Finley along with Byron and Kathy Richard held the 7th Annual Richard Angus bull sale at the ranch southwest of Belfield, ND.

The sale featured a large selection of beefy, thick, deep bodied strong aged Angus bulls and an excellent set of bred females. Most of the bred females were sired by Richard Angus bulls. This is a progressive program to keep you eye on. They have a customer buy back program for customer calves and have recently started a retail beef business.

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 110, Richard Invasion 9139, April 13, 2019 son of Sitz Invasion 574D x Sitz Logic Y46, sold to Mangen Angus Ranch, Broadus, MT, for $16,000.

Lot 5, Richard Profile 9348, May 9, 2019 son of Sitz Profile 1160 x Connealy Badlands, KG Ranch, Three Forks, MT at $13,000

Lot 122, Richard Everlast 9128, April 13, 2019 sired by Mohnen Everlast 1006 x Sitz Wisdom 481T, to SD buyer at $13,000.

Lot 20, Richard Everlast 9208, April 16, 2019 sired by Mohnen Everlast 1006 x 44 Closing Argument 1521, Bobby Ducheneaux, Mobridge, SD for $11,500.

Lot 43, Richard Response 9141, April 14, 2019 sired by Sitz Response 405C x Sitz Foresight 9930, Allan Richard, Belfield, ND for $10,000.

Bud Longbrake, Dupree, SD. Repeat Richard Angus bull buyer.



There was a great crowd of buyers, neighbors and friends at the Richard Angus Ranch bull sale.

