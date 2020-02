Sale Report: Ridder Hereford Ranch

The Ridder bulls could be viewed on screen in the sale facility.

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Jan. 30, 2020

Location: Calloway, NE

Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell

Averages:

14 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $5,161

51 Two-Year-Old Bulls – $4,397

65 Hereford Bulls – $4,562

55 Yearling Hereford Heifers – $1,573

Yearling Bulls:

Lot 21G at $15,000 was R 5184 North Star 21G, DOB: 3/10/2019; SIRE: CL 1 Domino 5184C; MGS: CL 1 Domino 958W. He sold to Keith Carmichael, Meadow, SD.

Lot 5G at $6,000 was R 4067 North Star 5G, DOB: 3/3/2019; SIRE: HH Advance 4067B ET. He sold to Clayton Hendricks, Oconto, NE.

Two-Year-Old Bulls:

Lot 9F at $7,500 was R 3D North Star J9F, DOB: 3/1/2018; SIRE: R 4105 North Star 3D. He sold to Dale Arensdorf, Tryon, NE.

Lot 611F at $7,500 was R 4067 North Star 61F, DOB: 3/23/2018; SIRE: HH Advance 4067B. He sold to Dean Cape, Hot Springs, SD.

Lot 69F at $7,500 was R 319C North Star 69F, DOB: 3/27/2018; SIRE: LCI BD 30Z Silver 319C. He sold to Muhlbach Farms, Kearney, NE.