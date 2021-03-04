Ridl Angus Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 2, 2021

Location: Stockmen’s West , Dickinson, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

71 Angus Bulls averaged $3,955

Lot 6 at $8,500, RIDL ROUGHRIDER 0125, Dob 2-12-2020, Reg 19721964, Vermilion Roughrider x Bismarck Ettas Queen 3009, sold to Logan Boehm, Beulah, North Dakota.

Lot 3 at $8,000, RIDL ROUGHRIDER 058, Dob 1-23-2020, Reg 19721946, Vermilion Roughrider x WC Objective 3317 632, sold to Clayton Carlson Dunn Center, North Dakota.

Lot 4 at $6,500, RIDL ROOSEVELT 077, Dob 2-1-2020, Reg 19721949, Ridl Roosevelt 820 x Ridl Willow 797, sold to Rebeca Christenson, New England, North Dakota.

Lot 33 at $6,500, RIDL ENHANCE 0175, Dob 3-2-2020, Reg 19826997, Mogck Enhance 827 x Ridl Erica 880, sold to Tom Waldoch, Parshall, North Dakota.

Lot 5 at $5,750, RIDL HIGH POINT 024, Dob 1-12-2020, Reg 19843894, JK High Point 745 x Ridl Pamela 53, sold to Seth Privratsay, Belfield, North Dakota.