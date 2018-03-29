RLV Gelbvieh 38th Annual Production Sale Report

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 22, 2018

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fouche, SD

Auctioneer: Joe Vodicka

Averages

24 Gelbvieh and Balancer Bulls avg. $3,270

Recommended Stories For You

Richard and Linda Vavra held their 38th Annual Production sale on Mar. 22. RLV Gelbvieh believes in producing cattle that will work for their customers, not the other way around. The cattle are not babied and are expected to breed back, have good udders and great dispositions. Richard believes in a strict culling program to keep the cow herd problem-free, in turn raising problem-free bulls for his valued customers. The RLV Gelbvieh herd has several Dams of Distinction and Dams of Merit awarded by the American Gelbvieh Assn.

The top selling bull on the day was lot 4, RLV Bumps 4E, a 1/17 son of RLV Insurance 2A, a home raised herd sire that works exceptionally well on heifers. This bull has epds of CED 15 BW -1.1 WW 63 YW 96 Milk 27 and sold to Danny Brown, Elkton, SD for $7,250.

Lot 39, RLV Big Tut 39E, a 1/17 son of Gaffney Lut C5R with epds of CED 15 BW -0.3 WW 62 YW 92 Milk 25 sold to Randy Oliver, Newell, SD for $5,250.

Roger Keffler, Enning, SD purchased two calving ease bulls at $5,250 each. Lot 47, RLV Backlash 47E, a 1/17 son of RLV Cobra 13C had an actual weaning wt. of 820 lb. Lot 48, RLV Darrel 48E, a 1/17 son of RLV Shining Merrit 6A had an actual weaning wt. of 795 lb and yearling epd of 110.

Lot 60, RLV Deep State 60E, a 1/28/17 son of Gaffney Lut C5R sold to Richard Harrison, Fruitdale, SD for $4,250