RLV Gelbvieh 38th Annual Production Sale Report
March 29, 2018
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 22, 2018
Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fouche, SD
Auctioneer: Joe Vodicka
Averages
24 Gelbvieh and Balancer Bulls avg. $3,270
Recommended Stories For You
Richard and Linda Vavra held their 38th Annual Production sale on Mar. 22. RLV Gelbvieh believes in producing cattle that will work for their customers, not the other way around. The cattle are not babied and are expected to breed back, have good udders and great dispositions. Richard believes in a strict culling program to keep the cow herd problem-free, in turn raising problem-free bulls for his valued customers. The RLV Gelbvieh herd has several Dams of Distinction and Dams of Merit awarded by the American Gelbvieh Assn.
The top selling bull on the day was lot 4, RLV Bumps 4E, a 1/17 son of RLV Insurance 2A, a home raised herd sire that works exceptionally well on heifers. This bull has epds of CED 15 BW -1.1 WW 63 YW 96 Milk 27 and sold to Danny Brown, Elkton, SD for $7,250.
Lot 39, RLV Big Tut 39E, a 1/17 son of Gaffney Lut C5R with epds of CED 15 BW -0.3 WW 62 YW 92 Milk 25 sold to Randy Oliver, Newell, SD for $5,250.
Roger Keffler, Enning, SD purchased two calving ease bulls at $5,250 each. Lot 47, RLV Backlash 47E, a 1/17 son of RLV Cobra 13C had an actual weaning wt. of 820 lb. Lot 48, RLV Darrel 48E, a 1/17 son of RLV Shining Merrit 6A had an actual weaning wt. of 795 lb and yearling epd of 110.
Lot 60, RLV Deep State 60E, a 1/28/17 son of Gaffney Lut C5R sold to Richard Harrison, Fruitdale, SD for $4,250
Trending In: Production Sale Reports
Trending Sitewide
- SD man arrested for stealing 29 heifers in Moody County
- Friends, family plan benefit to help with medical expenses for Simmental breeder Kipp Julson
- Feed at Night, Calve During the Day
- Veterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterus
- How to treat acute toxic gut infections in calves