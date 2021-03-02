Roberts Angus 18th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2021

Location: Bismarck Livestock Auction, Bismarck, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

57 Angus Bulls – $4,645

15 Angus Bred Heifers – $2,073

25 Commercial Heifer Calves – $1,180

Great sale for the Roberts family and entire crew, the seats were full to bid on this set of Angus Bulls and Females.

Lot 1 at $13,500, SDR COWBOY UP 0031, Dob 3-8-2020, Reg 19917083, HA Cowboy Up 5405 x SDR Matilda 217, sold to Arrow Crown Angus, Morrell, Nebraska.

Lot 11 at $8,500, SDR PRESIDENT 0019, Dob 3-15-2020, Reg 19934104, SAZ President 6847 x SDR Sweetheart 523, sold to Richard and Eileen Solberg, Surrey, North Dakota.

Lot 28 at $8,500, SDR Bomber 0057, Dob 2-8-2020, Reg, 19910931, Casino Bomber N33 x SDR Lindsey 834, sold to Harsche Killdeer, North Dakota.

Lot 32 at $7,000, SDR Bomber 0047, Dob 3-6-2020, Reg 19910924, Casino Bomber x SDR Miss Mccombie 800, sold to Clayton Boeckel, Beulah, North Dakota.

Kurt Schaff and Seth Weishaar

