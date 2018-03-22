Roberts Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Dennis Ginkens, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 20, 2018

Location: KIST Livestock, Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

48 bulls averaged $3,309

3 pairs averaged $2,500

7 bred heifers averaged $2,464

Sale Highlights:

Lot 1 at $7,500, SDR 1682 7042, DOB 3-14-17, REG# 18984376, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 1682 x SDR LADY GENERAL 4702, sold to Nic Harding, Tolna, North Dakota.

Lot 43 at $6,500, SDR Next Step 7026, DOB 3-7-17, REG# 18984221, MUSGRAVE BIG SKY x SDR LINDSEY 262, sold to Douglas Monson Bottineau, North Dakota.

Lot 18 at $5,000, SDR Resource 7044, DOB 3-22-17, REG# 18984431, SAV RESOURCE 1441 x SDR NET WORTH O61A, sold to Loren Duchsherer Balfour, North Dakota.

Lot 39 at $5,000, SDR General 7041, DOB 3-25-17, REG# 18984420, WCC MASTER GENERAL U140 x SDR FOX LUCY 965, sold to Wade Billadeau Raub, North Dakota.

The first day of spring, March 20 was a great day for a bull sale. Roberts Angus ranch brought another set of powerful, shapey, consistent bulls to offer to the buyers, congratulations on a successful sale.