Sale Report: Rock Creek Livestock

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: Feb. 26, 2019

Location: at the Ranch Mitchell, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

51 Bulls – $4,224

Recommended Stories For You

11 Heifers – $2,318

Lot 3 at $7,500, RCL Capitalist 867, Dob 1-2-2018, Reg 19284798 LD Capitalist 316, sold to Dave Nichols Chambers, NE

Lot 36 at $7,500, RCL Sensation 810, Dob 1-9-2018, Reg 19294294 SAV Sensation 5615, sold to Charles Guldammer Mitchell, SD.

Lot 5 at $7,000, RCL Capitalist 8650, Dob 1-1-2018, 19287004 LD Capitalist 8650, sold to Callies Angus Howard, SD.

Lot 50 at $7,000 RCL Lithium 8414, Dob 2-7-2019, Reg 19284528 RCL Lithium, sold to Brian Woods Colome, SD.

Lot 19 at $7,000 RCL Cowboy UP 8291, Dob 1-2-2018, Reg 19275136 Ha Cowboy UP 5405, sold to Mark Rohde, Colome, SD.