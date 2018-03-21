Rohrichs’s Cutting Edge Ranch 2018 Sale Report

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date: March 16, 2018

Location: Pifer's Auction Building, Steele, N.D.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

45 Red Angus bulls averaged $3,697

Sale Highlights

Lot 1 at $9,500 CER BEAST 7236 Dob 3-2-2017 Reg 3847559, Crump The Beast 5125 x TMR 213Z sold to Larry Swenning Harvey, N.D.

Lot 19 at $8,000 CER BEAST 7211 Dob 2-17-2017 Reg 3847495, Crump The Beast 5125 x Scott Mytty Y19, sold to Bryan Andreas Medina, N.D.

LOT 4 at $7,250 CER BEAST 7234 Dob 3-5-2017 Reg 3847869, Crump The Beast 5125 x DBR Kathy L246 sold to Tim Doherty Boardman, Ore.

Lot 3 at $7,000 CER CONQUEST 7239 Dob 2-17-2017 REG 3847513 HXC CONQUEST 4405P X WCAT HEATHER 068Y sold to Colleen Weippert Tappan, N.D.Comments

The Rohrich family put on a very nice sale, with a nice set of yearling Red Angus Bull to offer a nice crowd of repeat buyers.