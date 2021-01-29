Rounds Angus 5th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Jan. 23, 2021
Location: Sale held at the ranch, near New Underwood, SD
Auctioneer: Kelly Spring
Averages:
27 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,513
After 4 years of hosting a private treaty open house, Rounds Angus decided to hold an auction for their 5th Annual sale. The shop on the ranch was converted into a sale arena for the day and nearly filled to capacity of neighbors, friends and bull buyers, giving the Rounds family a great sale.
Rounds Ashland H040, a 2/20 son of GAR Ashland x RB Tour of Duty 177 topped the sale at $7,250 to Todd Goddard, Prairie City, SD.
Rounds Renown H096, a 2/20 son of SAV Renown x Connealy In Focus also went to Todd Goddard for $6,750.
Rounds Renown H109, 2/20 son of SAV Renown x Juneau 720 sold to Allan Hodgman, Fairpoint, SD, for $6,750.
Rounds Renown H018, 2/20 son of SAV Renown x Connealy In Focus went to Todd Goddard for $6,750.
Rounds Stunner H013, 2/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner x SAV Renown to Will Lindsey, Newell, SD for $6,750.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User