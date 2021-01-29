Rounds Angus 5th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 23, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near New Underwood, SD

Auctioneer: Kelly Spring

Averages:

27 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,513

After 4 years of hosting a private treaty open house, Rounds Angus decided to hold an auction for their 5th Annual sale. The shop on the ranch was converted into a sale arena for the day and nearly filled to capacity of neighbors, friends and bull buyers, giving the Rounds family a great sale.

Rounds Ashland H040, a 2/20 son of GAR Ashland x RB Tour of Duty 177 topped the sale at $7,250 to Todd Goddard, Prairie City, SD.

Rounds Renown H096, a 2/20 son of SAV Renown x Connealy In Focus also went to Todd Goddard for $6,750.

Rounds Renown H109, 2/20 son of SAV Renown x Juneau 720 sold to Allan Hodgman, Fairpoint, SD, for $6,750.

Rounds Renown H018, 2/20 son of SAV Renown x Connealy In Focus went to Todd Goddard for $6,750.

Rounds Stunner H013, 2/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner x SAV Renown to Will Lindsey, Newell, SD for $6,750.

Jeff Dell, Nisland, SD sorting through the Rounds Angus Bulls.

