Rydeen Farms 23rd Annual Genetics With Vision Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2021

Location: at the Farm, Clearbrook, MN

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Averages:

61 yearling bulls – $6,845

15 aged bulls – $4,700

26 bred females – $3,823

16 opens averaged $3,306

Sale Highlights

$70,000-Black, PB SM Bull, lot 8 “RFS HotShot H45”, s. by LCDR Impact 134F, sold to Werning Cattle Company, SD.

$15,000—Black, PB SM Bull, lot 1 “RFS Heyday H48”, s. by LCDR Impact 134F, sold to Begger’s Diamond V Ranch, MT.

$14,000—Black, PB SM Bull, lot 22 “RFS Hombre H125”, s. by LCDR Impact 134F, sold to Emmons Ranch, MT.

$14,000—Black, PB SM Bull, lot 28 “RFS Hustler H82 ”s. by LCDR Impact 134F, sold to Triple H Simmentals, ND.

$12,000—Black, PB SM Bull, lot 3 “RFS Homeland H18” s. by LCDR Impact 134F, sold to Eichacker Simmentals, SD.

High selling females:

$6,000—Black, bred, lot 82 “RFS Miss Beacon G101” s. by Beacon and bred to KRJ HZN Direct Impact, sold to Scott Anderson, MN.

$15,000—1/2 interest in black, open, lot 108C “RFS Miss Harriet H23”, s. by LCDR Impact 134F, sold to Tyler Haman, MN.