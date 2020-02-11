Sale Report: S & V Cattle Company Complete Angus Dispersal

Don Vannatta has devoted his entire professional career to the beef industry. He was a cattle buyer for over 50 years, owned and operated a top notch steak house and developed great herd of Angus cattle.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 30, 2020

Location: Gordon Livestock Auction, Gordon, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

2 Older Angus Bulls – $2,750

35 Bull Calves – $1,907

105 Bred Cows – $1,875

25 Bred Heifers – $1,836

46 Heifer Calves – $1,088

It was the end of an era for Don and Mary Vannatta as they held their 19th Annual Bull Sale and Complete Cowherd dispersal sale on Jan. 30th in Gordon, NE. Don and Mary have spent the last 20 years building this herd and the buyers of these cattle will reap the benefits of their hard work.

Some highlights of the bulls are:

Lot 204, SV Connealy Capitalist 9021, a 2/19 son of Connealy Capitalist 028, AAA #19430441 selling to John Ryan, Chadron, NE for $5,000.

Lot 189, SV Cowboy Up 9048, a 2/19 son of HA Cowboy Up 5405, AAA #19431232 to Brad Heiting, Hay Springs, NE for $3,000.

Lot 207, SV Connealy Capitalist 9059, a 2/19 son of Connealy Capitalist 028, AAA # 19430442, selling to Stasburger Ranch, Elsworth, NE for $3,000.

Top selling females include:

Lot 94, SV Bonnie 4009, a 2/14 daughter of Connealy Earnan 076E bred to HA Payweight 6459 to Miller Angus, Cody, NE for $3,400.

Lot 114, Erica Lass of SV 3022, a 2/13 daughter of HA Thick 1670 bred to SV High Regard 7021 sold to Travis Goings, Pine Ridge, SD for $3,400.

Lot 107, SV Rachel 4020, a 2/14 daughter of SR Higher Up 0073 bred to GDAR CJD Justice 1717 to Travis Goings, Pine Ridge, SD for $3,000.