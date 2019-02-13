Sale Report: Amdahl Angus & Hereford 41st Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 9, 2019

Location: The ranch near Rapid City, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Col. Doug Dietterle

Averages:

136 bulls – $3,511

Recommended Stories For You

Sub zero temperatures couldn't keep repeat buyers from the chance to purchase a powerful set of bulls at Amdahl Angus & Hereford 41st annual production sale held at the ranch Saturday, February 9, 2019. The Amdahls and Bakers offered a quality set of cattle with an emphasis on maternal traits, growth and structural soundness. Congratulations on a successful sale!

Yearling Angus Bulls

Lot #1 at $7,500, AMDAHL COWBOY UP 830, DOB 1/13/18, REG#19274953, HA COWBOY UP 5405 x AMDAHL MISS BP 380-509, sold to Bill Henderson from Dupree, South Dakota.

Lot #3 at $6,000, AMDAHL COWBOY UP 829, DOB 1/12/18, REG#19264726, HA COWBOY UP 5405 x D R QUEEN 132, sold to Vernon Sivage from Pierre, South Dakota.

Lot #29 at $6,000, AMDAHL BIG SKY 7202, DOB 9/5/17, REG#19282845, MUSGRAVE BIG SKY x AMDAHL DIXIE 7402 014, sold to Powder River Angus from Arvada, Wyoming.

Yearling Hereford Bulls

Lot #112 at $14,000, KB L1 DOMINO 845F ET, DOB 1/26/18, REG#43888348, CL 1 DOMINO 6104D x CL DOMINETTE 2143Z, sold to Hermann Ranch from Lemmon, South Dakota.

Lot #116 at $10500, KB L1 DOMINO 850F ET, DOB 1/30/18, REG#43888370, CL 1 DOMINO 6104D x CL DOMINETTE 2143Z, sold to Behm Hereford Ranch from Burlington, North Dakota.

Lot #120 at $7500, KB L1 DOMINO 873F, DOB 2/18/18, REG#43888383, CL 1 DOMINO 6104D x MONTANA MISS 647D 1ET, sold to Behm Hereford Ranch. F