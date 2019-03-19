Sale Report: Bruns Angus

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: March 6, 2019

Location: at the ranch in Madison, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

92 Angus Bulls – $4002

Sale Highlights

Lot 1 at $12,500, Bruns Rock Star 318, Dob 1-1–2018, Reg 19287414, Syd Gen Rock Star 3461, sold to Laurie & Eric Caspers Lake Preston, Minnesota.

Lot 76 $8,250, Bruns Commando 1058, Dob 1-20-2018, Reg 19289955, EE Comamdo 1366 x Baldridge Blackbird, sold to JK Angus Mongtrose, South Dakota.

Lot 9 at $7,500, Bruns Rock Star 1378, Dob 1-25-2018, Reg 19287416, SydGen Rock Star 3461 x MS Wild Rose, sold to Alvin Ruiz Torrington, Wyoming.

Lot 29 at $7,500, Bruns Archer 108, Dob 1-10-2018, Reg 19287462, Bruns Archer 533 x Dakota Miss 1124, sold to Grussel Brothers Artesian, South Dakota.

Lot 12 at $7,000, Bruns Top Cut 98, Dob 1-08-2018, Reg 19289988, Bruns Top Cut 373 x Princess 2556, sold to Randy Caper Utland, South Dakota.

Lot 68 at $7,000, Bruns Final distance 758, Dob 1-18-2018, Reg 19287441, Mohnen Final Distance 423, sold to Laurie & Eric Caspers Lake Preston, Minnesota.