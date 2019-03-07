Sale Report: Carl Dethlefs & Sons Angus

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 03/12/0019

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Rockville, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

We had a very nice little break in the weather for the Dethlefs family's 51st Annual Bull sale. This is a true 2-year-old operation. The bulls are bred, fed and developed to be sold as two year olds. Jerry and son Gary offer a very select set of yearlings for their customers that prefer yearlings.

Averages

76 Two-year-old Angus bulls – $4853

12 Yearling Angus bulls – $3258

20 Registered yearling open heifers – $1378

The top selling bull was lot 10, Loup Valley Identity 7118, a 3/17 son of KR Identity 4088 selling to Guy Mills, Ansley, NE for $12,500.

Lot 2, Loup Valley Identity 710, a 3/17 son of KR Identity sold to Scott Thoene, Burwell, NE for $11,000.

Lot 11, Loup Valley Identity 7335, a 5/12 son of KR Identity sold to Fred Thoene, Burwell, NE at $11,000.

Lot 7, Loup Valley Identity 7180, another 4/17 son of KR Identity sold to Guy Mills, Ansley, NE for $9,000. Mills also picked up lot 18, Loup Valley Identity 7116, also a 3/17 son of KR Identity for $8,000.

Lot 34, Loup Valley Identity 7190, also a 4/17 son of KR Identity sold to Arrow C Ranch, Ravena, NE for $8,750.