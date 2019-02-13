Sale Report: Fawcett’s Elm Creek Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2019

Location: at the Ranch Ree Heights ,SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

45 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $5,922

Recommended Stories For You

39 Two Old Herefords Bulls – $4,051

3 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,000

2 Two Year old Angus Bulls – $3,875

72 Commercial F1 Baldy Heifers – $1,350

Top selling Hereford Bulls

Lot 1. $55,000, ECR 628 Advance 8014, February 8, 2018, H FHF Advance 628 ET x HH Advance 0132X, Genex D CRI, WI, Baumgarten Cattle Co., Belfield, ND and Freking Cattle, MN.

Lot 21. $14,500, ECR 173D Endure 8111, February 17, 2018, NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D ET x UPS Domino 3027, Rausch Herefords, Hoven, SD.

Lot 11. $10,000, ECR 628 Advance 8225, February 25, 2018, H FHF Advance 628 ET x ECR L18 Extra Deep 9279, Empire Ranch, Moorcroft, WY.

Lot 23. $8,750, ECR 173D Endure 8125, February 18, 2018, NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D x KJ HVH 33N Redeem 485T ET, Rausch Herefords, Hoven, SD.

Lot 25. $7,500, ECR 173D Endure 8131, February 20, 2018, NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D x J WCC/WB 668 Wyarno 9500 ET, Orville Klassen, Windom, MN.