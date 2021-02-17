Sale Report: Honeyman Charolais

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Feb. 12, 2021

Location: Bowman Auction Market

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

63 Charolais Bulls – $4,496

6 yearling Charolais Heifers – $2,050

Although this was a cold day, the sun was out and a good-sized crowd with many repeat buyers gathered for the 32nd annual sale of the Honeyman Charolais bulls. Owned by Ryan and Rhonda Honeyman, these bulls are raised on their ranch just outside of Reeder, North Dakota.

This very uniform set of bulls possessed a lot of body mass and muscle. These bulls were thick-made with outstanding dispositions and good numbers. This is the first year they added a few Charolais heifers to the offering, and each found new homes.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 0165: $7,250 to Brady Schofield, Midland, South Dakota – SCR Mr Legendary 787 x LT Gold Blend 0315P.

Lot 0117: $6,500 to Fairview Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – HC Legacy 7039E Pld x OW Maximizer S013-4253 PLD.

Lot 078: $7,000 to Brady Schofield, Midland, South Dakota – SCR Mr Legendary 787 x Raile 2250 U017.

Lot 077: $6,500 to Dean Heitkamp, Wydmere, North Dakota – SCR Mr Legendary 787 x Thomas Mr Wy Wind 3647N.

Top Selling Charolais Heifer:

Lot 0066: $2,600 to Doll Charolais, New Salem, North Dakota – LT Rushmore 7480 Pld ET x OW Maximizer S013-4253 Pld.

Jake and Jaycee Koenig, Carson, North Dakota, bought two bulls.

