Sale Report: Lewis Brothers Angus Annual Bull Sale
February 19, 2018
Sale Date: Feb. 16, 2018
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Location: St. Onge. Livestock Auction St. Onge, SD
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle
Averages
70 Yearling bulls averaged $5,225
20 Fall bulls averaged $7,213
Top Selling Fall Bulls
Lot 1 at $18,000 DL SONIC 2086 Dob 9-1-2016 Reg 18622323 DL Sonic 444 x RC Patty 2444 sold to Troy Thomas, Harrold, SD
Lot 2 at $14,000 DL SONIC 2246 Dob 9-05-2016 Reg 18620700 DL Sonic 444 x DL Rose 2374 sold to Miller, Bruce, SD
Lot 3 at $11,000 DL SONIC 444 Dob 9-5-2016 Reg 18620701 DL Sonic 444 x Basin Lady 9302 sold to John Allan, Hermosa, SD
Top Selling Yearling Bulls
Lot 66 at 13,0000 DL RESOURCE 687 Dob !-12-2017 Reg 18965051 SAV Resource 1441 x DL Barbara 1199 sold to Bruce Jensen, Owanka, SD.
Lot 45 at $13,000 DL COMMANDER 1247 Dob 1-23-2017 Reg 18968103 Vintage Commander 4152 x DL Barbara 295 sold to Greg Kroupan, White Lake, SD.
Lot 59 at $10,000 DL RAMPAGE 377 Dob 1-04-2017 Reg 18990853 Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36 x RCM Ms Pine Pride 951 sold to Bootheel 7 Livestock, Lusk, WY.
Lot 83 at $8,500 DL INDEX 287 Dob 1-03-2017 Reg 18968069 VAR Index 3282 x DL Barbara 362 sold to Jerry Hammerquist, Caputa, SD.
