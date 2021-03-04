Sandhill Red Angus Annual Bull and Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 2, 2021

Location: Sidney Livestock Auction-Sidney, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages: 83 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $3,452

It was a beautiful warm and sunny day for the Sandhill Red Angus Annual Bull & Female Sale, held at Sidney Livestock Auction on March 2, 2021. Andrew and Mckenzie Johnson are focused on providing their customers great genetics in a package that will thrive in any environment. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 56 at $8,000, SRJJ PARKER 0012, DOB 2/24/20, RED TER-RON PARKER 34A x 936 ECHO 2526, Sold to Leeuwenburgh Angus, Lethbridge, AB Canada.

Lot 25 at $7,500, SRJJ BLOCKADE 0069, DOB 3/4/20, 5L BLOCKADE 2218-30B x SRJJ PRINCESS F16, Sold to Sabrina Reed, Carlin, Nevada.

Lot 10 at $6,750, SRJJ BLUE COLLAR 0153, DOB 3/29/20, RED U2 BLUE COLLAR 295E x SRJJ GLACIER B24, Sold to Blaine & Kristina Hagler, Arnold, Nebraska.

Lot 3 at $5,750, SRJJ FRANCHIS 0030, DOB 2/26/20, 9 MILE FRANCHISE 6305 x 936 ECHO 2526, Sold to Tim Dwyer, Sidney, Montana.

Lot 80 at $5,750, SRJJ KID ROCK 0147, DOB 3/28/20, RED U2 KID ROCK 365F x SRJJ DOROTHY F108, Sold to Clear Bent Bars Inc., Leiter, Wyoming.