The Redfield Family from Opheim, Montana



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 3, 2020

Location: Sidney Livestock Auction, Sidney, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

47 Red Angus Yearling Bulls – $3,300

47 Three Year Old Red Angus Cows – $1,800

50 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $1,645

100 Red Angus First Calf Heifer Pairs – $1,918

It was a beautiful warm spring day March 3, 2020 for the Annual Sandhill Red Angus Bull & Female Sale, held at Sidney Livestock Auction in Sidney, Montana. Andrew & McKenzie Johnson have worked hard to build and grow their program by setting goals and standards for their cattle and sticking to them. They offer a unique variety of products at their sale and back them with great customer service. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 11 at $11,000, SRJJ VISION 9164, DOB 4/9/19, SRJJ VISION 7023 x SRJJ BOTEET G-PLAN Z74, Sold to Harvey Keller, Big Sandy, Montana.

Lot 4 at $5,500, SRJJ VISION 9098, DOB 3/26/19, SRJJ VISION 7023 x SRJJ NO EQUAL B37, Sold to Jim Fennema, Leiter, Wyoming.

Lot 8 at $5,500, SRJJ HARVESTOR 9053, DOB 3/20/2020, RED LWNBRG HARVESTOR 103C x SRJJ RED CHEROKEE A45, Sold to Wek Cattle Company, Reedpoint, Montana.

Lot 6 at $5,000, SRJJ ANCHOR 9165, DOB 4/9/19, CRUMP PACESETTER 491 x RED FOUN Y65, Sold to Darren Hagen, Glendive, Montana.