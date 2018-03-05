Sandmeier Charolais – Identifying and Offering Proven Genetics

Date: Mar. 2, 2018

Location: At the ranch west of Bowdle, S.D.

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling

Averages:

35 reg. Fall Charolais bulls – $5,750

68 reg. Yearling Charolais bulls – $4,717

75 reg. Two-year-old Charolais bulls- $4,580

178 Total Bulls – $4862

Many repeat buyers were once again gathered for the annual Sandmeier Charolais Bull Sale. Up and down the line, this was an outstanding set of bulls. This sale offers three different age groups, but still the quality stays to the very end of the sale. The prices were very steady, with some higher selling lots in each class. Outside of the wind that day, this was a very good day for the Sandmeier family.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 6745, fall yearling: $16,000 to Mike Peterson, Cresbard, South Dakota – Ace-Orr Beau Jangles 322P x SCR Miss Tenacious 4514 P

Lot 6753, fall yearling: $14,500 to Kent Aasby, Presho, South Dakota – Ace-Orr Beau Jangles 322P x SCR Miss Buckle 4527P

Lot 6736, fall yearling: $13,000 to Kent Aasby, Presho, South Dakota – LT JJ Ledger 4606P x SCR Miss Tenacious 3501P

Lot 7235, yearling: $13,000 to Steve Thomas, Presho, South Dakota – LT JJ Ledger 4606P x SCR Miss Signature 9282 P

Lot 7200, yearling: $13,000 to Kent Aasby, Presho, South Dakota – LT JJ Ledger 4606 P x SCR Miss Signature 6144

Lot 7030, yearling: $12,500 to Henderson Ranch Inc., Hettinger, North Dakota – Wells Hard as a Rock 2596 x JLS First Edition 959 Pld