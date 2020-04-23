Schaak Ranch Angus Annual Production Sale

Gary Nixon, Philip, SD got a couple Schaak Ranch bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 15, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Wall, SD

Auctioneer: Wyatt Schaak

Averages:

60 Yearling bulls – $4,967

22 — 18-month-old and 2-year-old bulls – $6,545

Clay and Holly Schaak along with sons Wyatt and Wynn presented a fantastic set of yearling, 18-month-old and 2-year-old bulls for their annual production sale. The bulls were very well presented, in great sale condition but not over done. Clay has an eye for cattle and a vision for they type of cattle he wants to produce. These cattle are carcass cattle with eye appeal, performance and calving ease.

Top selling bull was lot 66, Schaak Legend of 4P10 8344, 9/18 son of VAR Legend 5019 x GAR Prophet, epds CED 10 BW .6 WW 79 YW 147 Milk 37 $B 197 selling to Musgrave Angus, Griggsville, IL and Genex Beef, Shawano, WI.

Lot 1, Schaak Legend of Rita 9212, 3/18 son of VAR Legend 5019 x GAR Prophet, epds CED 12 BW 1.4 WW 85 YW 151 $B 213 to Executive Sires, Charlottesville, VA for $14,000.

Lot 23, Schaak SC of Rita 4P10 9241, a 3/19 son of Bubs Southern Charm AA31 x Sitz Onward 509R, epds CED 6 BW 4.3 WW 83 YW 144 Milk 27 $B 191 to Ray Gilbert, Buffalo, SD for $10,000.

Lot 2, Schaak Legend of Rita 9219, 3/18 son of VAR Legend 5019 x GAR Prophet, epds CED 11 BW .8 WW 77 YW 130 Milk 29 $B 138 to Sharon Wagner, Moosejaw, SK, CA for $9,500.

Lot 68, Schaak Legend of 4P10 8352, 9/18 son of VAR Legend 5019 x GAR Prophet, epds CED 13 BW -1.1 WW 69 YW 130 Milk 32 $B 179 for $9,500 to Wayne Fortune, Interior, SD.

Lot 69, Schaak Legend of 4P10 8351, 9/18 son of VAR Legend 5019 x GAR Prophet, epds CED 18 BW -2 WW 72 YW 128 Milk 27 $B 166 to Grady Matt, New Underwood, SD for $9,500.