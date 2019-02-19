Schiefelbein Farms 28th Annual Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: 02/16/2019

Location: at the farm in Kimball, MN

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar & Ty Thompson

Schiefelbein Farms had a great day for the 2019 sale buyers on the seats and the phone from all over the country, with the top selling bull going to Canada.

Averages:

298 Angus Bulls – $6960

69 Sim – Angus Bulls – $6228

45 Angus – Bred heifers – $4579

Top Selling Angus Bulls

Lot 11 at $125,000 Schiefelbein Showman 338 Dob 1-29-2018 Reg 19260249 Schiefelbein Attrative 4665 x Frosty Elba 3745 sold to Hamilton Farms AB & Six Mile ranch Fir Mountain, SK.

Lot Lot 1 at $40,000 Schiefelbein Bush 41 5398 Dob 3-14-2018 Reg 19260031 Baldridge Colonel C251 x Frosty Elba 3245 sold to Nolan Keckler Eagle Butte, SD.

Lot 43 at $38,000 Schiefelbein Respect 4688 Dob 3-10-2018 Reg 192586624 SAV Renown 3439 x Frosty Upward 1100

sold to Nolan Keckler Eagle Butte, SD.

Lot 33 at $37,000 Schiefelbein Thielen 118 Dob 1-24-2018

Reg 19259763 Connealy Confidence Plus x Frosty Elba 954 sold to Tradewind Ranch Tioga, ND.

Lot 12 at $23,000 Schiefelbein Centerfold 288 Dob 1-28-2018 Reg 19261117 Schiefelbein Attractive 4565 x frosty Elba 3745 sold to Robert Ducheneaux Mobridge, SD.

Top Selling Heifers

Lot 374 at $ 24,000 Frosty Elba lizzy 47 Dob 2-2-2017 reg 18906632 Basin Payweight 1682 x Frosty Elba Lizzy 2775 sold to Alders Ranch midway, TX.

Lot 375 at $15,500 Frosty Elba 6127 Dob 3-23-2017 Reg 18904722 JMB Traction 292 x Frosty Elba 3745 sold to Tower Hill Angus Sauk Center, MN.