Schiefelbein Farms 30th Annual Bull and female Sale
Date of Sale: Feb. 2, 2021
Location: at the farm, Kimball, Minnesota
Auctioneers:
Lynn Weishaar and Ty Thompson
Averages:
318 Angus Bulls – $8,216
45 SimAngus Bulls – $7,900
33 Bred Heifers – $4,750
Great weather brought out a big crowd of buyers for the Schiefelbein Farms 30th annual bull and female sale
Lot 1 at $125,000 SCHIEFELBEIN UNTOUCHABLE 70, Dob 1-23-2020, Reg 19889281,
Deer Valley Growth Fund x Frosty Elba 4107, sold to Ranch Covey Hill , Quebec, CN
Loy 34. $34,000, Schiefelbein Viking 1650, February 12, 2020, Schiefelbein Skol 6786 x Baldridge 38 Special, Genex Beef, Shawano, WI.
Lot 4. $30,000, Schiefelbein Grow Fund 4510, March 7, 2020, Deer Valley Growth Fund x Schiefelbein Attractive 4565, Thorstenson Gelbvieh & Angus, Selby, SD.
Lot 143. $30,000, Schiefelbein Spotlight 1660, February 13, 2020, Musgrave 316 Stunner x Schiefelbein Allied 514, Joe Wagner, Brandon, MN.
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:
Lot 370. $15,500, Frosty Elba 679, February 2, 2019, Baldridge Beast Mode B074 x Schiefelbein Ike, sold bred to Schiefelbein Granite Top 816, sold to Gary Simmons, Holmen, WI.
