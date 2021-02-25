 Schiefelbein Farms 30th Annual Bull and female Sale | TSLN.com
Schiefelbein Farms 30th Annual Bull and female Sale

Carrie Stadheim
  

 

 

 

Date of Sale: Feb. 2, 2021

Location: at the farm, Kimball, Minnesota

Auctioneers:

Lynn Weishaar and Ty Thompson

 

Averages:

318 Angus Bulls – $8,216

45 SimAngus Bulls – $7,900

33 Bred Heifers – $4,750

Great weather brought out a big crowd of buyers for the Schiefelbein Farms 30th annual bull and female sale

Lot 1 at $125,000 SCHIEFELBEIN UNTOUCHABLE 70, Dob 1-23-2020, Reg 19889281,

Deer Valley Growth Fund x Frosty Elba 4107, sold to Ranch Covey Hill , Quebec, CN

Loy 34. $34,000, Schiefelbein Viking 1650, February 12, 2020, Schiefelbein Skol 6786 x Baldridge 38 Special, Genex Beef, Shawano, WI.

Lot 4. $30,000, Schiefelbein Grow Fund 4510, March 7, 2020, Deer Valley Growth Fund x Schiefelbein Attractive 4565, Thorstenson Gelbvieh & Angus, Selby, SD.

Lot 143. $30,000, Schiefelbein Spotlight 1660, February 13, 2020, Musgrave 316 Stunner x Schiefelbein Allied 514, Joe Wagner, Brandon, MN.

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:

Lot 370. $15,500, Frosty Elba 679, February 2, 2019, Baldridge Beast Mode B074 x Schiefelbein Ike, sold bred to Schiefelbein Granite Top 816, sold to Gary Simmons, Holmen, WI.

Rance Long
Josh and Angie, Riek and Jeff, and Teri Reik
Dresden and Derek Wulf

 

 

 

 

Production Sale Reports
