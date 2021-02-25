Date of Sale: Feb. 2, 2021

Location: at the farm, Kimball, Minnesota

Auctioneers:

Lynn Weishaar and Ty Thompson

Averages:

318 Angus Bulls – $8,216

45 SimAngus Bulls – $7,900

33 Bred Heifers – $4,750

Great weather brought out a big crowd of buyers for the Schiefelbein Farms 30th annual bull and female sale

Lot 1 at $125,000 SCHIEFELBEIN UNTOUCHABLE 70, Dob 1-23-2020, Reg 19889281,

Deer Valley Growth Fund x Frosty Elba 4107, sold to Ranch Covey Hill , Quebec, CN

Loy 34. $34,000, Schiefelbein Viking 1650, February 12, 2020, Schiefelbein Skol 6786 x Baldridge 38 Special, Genex Beef, Shawano, WI.

Lot 4. $30,000, Schiefelbein Grow Fund 4510, March 7, 2020, Deer Valley Growth Fund x Schiefelbein Attractive 4565, Thorstenson Gelbvieh & Angus, Selby, SD.

Lot 143. $30,000, Schiefelbein Spotlight 1660, February 13, 2020, Musgrave 316 Stunner x Schiefelbein Allied 514, Joe Wagner, Brandon, MN.

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:

Lot 370. $15,500, Frosty Elba 679, February 2, 2019, Baldridge Beast Mode B074 x Schiefelbein Ike, sold bred to Schiefelbein Granite Top 816, sold to Gary Simmons, Holmen, WI.

Rance Long



Josh and Angie, Riek and Jeff, and Teri Reik

