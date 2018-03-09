Schiefelbein Farms Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 17, 2018,

Location: Sale held at the farm, Kimball, MN

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Ty Thompson

Averages:

307 Angus bulls – $7,511

64 SimAngus bulls – $6,645

38 Bred heifers $5,138

It was a beautiful day for a bull sale where the quality ran deep and a very active fast-paced auction took place. Many purebred buyers were on hand. They, along with some of the top ranchers from across the west and midwest made for a very large crowd.

Top Selling Bull Lots

Lot 28 – Schiefelbein Amazon 1537 for $60,000 to Genex of Shawnee, Wisconsin.

Lot 49 – Schiefelbein Rickles 4937 for $37,000 to Semex Alliance of Guelph, Ontario.

Lot 89 – Schiefelbein Commodore 987 for $36,000 to Nolan Keckler Angus Ranch of Eagle Butte, South Dakota.

Lot 122 – Schiefelbein Weigh 797 for $30,000 to Genex of Shawnee, Wisconsin.

Lot 154 – Schiefelbein Pyle 627 for $30,000 to Joe Wagner of Brandon, Minnesota.

Lot 180 – Schiefelbein G-Men 6117 for $28,000 to Kevin Keckler of Eagle Butte, South Dakota.

Lot 120 – Schiefelbein West 2667 for $27,000 to Joe Wagner of Brandon, Minnesota.

Lot 80 – Schiefelbein Checkmate 4397 for $27,000 to Joe Wagner.

Lot 1 – Schiefelbein Super Bull 37 for $23,000 to Kevin Vinton of Whitman, Nebraska.

Lot 190 – Black Balancer 127 for $23,000 to Joe Wagner.

Lot 351 – Schiefelbein Curry Bill 3337 for 20,000 to Nolan Keckler Angus Ranch.

Lot 131 – Schiefelbein Upward 1307 for 20,000 to Maass Angus of Paullina, Iowa.

Lot 121- Schiefelbein Weigh 537 for 19,000 to Randy Kirkman of Summersville, Missouri.

Lot 56 – Schiefelbein Renown 7787 for $19,000 to Mike Froseth of Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

Lot 130 – Schiefelbein Mel 2447 for $18,000 to Ross Goldsmith of Chatfield, Minnestoa.

Top Selling Bred Heifers

Lot 382 – Frosty Elba Lizzy 3466 for $20,000 to Mike Froseth of Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

Lot 383 – Frosty Elba 3136 for $11,000 for Fisher Angus of Okeene, Oklahoma.