Schuler Red Angus 37th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 28, 2019

Location: at the ranch near Bridgeport, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages:

102 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $5,553

23 Schuler Red Composite Yearling bull – $6,391

It was an excellent day for Schuler Red Angus. Butch & Susan Schuler along with their daughter, Stephanie and son, David, presented a great set of Red Angus bulls for the 37th Annual Schuler Red Angus sale.

Top selling bull was lot 1, Schuler Ranch Hand F606, a 2/18 son of Schuler Top Hand D911 that has EPD's of CED 16, BW -1.9, WW 65, YW 120, and Milk 25, selling to 7 Bar Cattle Co., Sheridan, Montana for $19,000.

Lot 2, Schuler Discipline 8506F, a 3/18 son of 3SCC Domain A163 with EPD's of CED 14, BW 0, WW 72, YW 127, and milk 28, to Wedel Red Angus, Leoti, Kansas for $13,000.

Lot 35, Schuler Defender 8414F, a 2/18 son of 5L Defender 560-30Z with EPD's of CED 11, BW -1.8, WW 61, YW 104, and milk 22, to Blew Partnership, Hutchinson, Kansas for $8,500.

Lot 6, Schuler Prime 8409F, a 2/18 son of 5L Defender 560-30Z with EPD's of CED 16, BW -3.6, WW 60, YW 102, and milk 22, sold to Wayne & Patti Lux, Crawford, Nebarska for $8,250.

The Schuler Red Composite bulls were very well accepted and sold very well. Top selling Composite bull was lot 133, Schuler Red 62 Ampep F106, a 2/18 son of Schuler Red 71 Amped D303 with EPD's of CED 16, BW -3, WW 66, YW 110, and milk 22, selling to Resting Heart Cattle Co., Columbus, Nebraska for $8,500.

Lot 127, Schuler Red 53 Bounty F157, a 3/18 son of Leachman 18 Karat X235C with EPD's of CED 13, BW 1.4, WW 70, YW 115, and milk 21, sold to Art Reichert, Isabel, South Dakota for $8,000.

Lot 130, Schuler Red 62 Amped F100, a 2/18 son of Schuler Red 71 Amped D303 with EPD's of CED 16, BW -4.5, WW 66, YW 107, and milk 21, sold to Ron Feldkamp, Lincoln, Nebraska for $8,000.