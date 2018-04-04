Sellman Ranch Bull Sale

Friday, March 23, 2018

Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, NE

Auctioneer: Jack Hunter

107– Yearling Angus Bulls Ave. $4,011.00

11–Two year old Angus Bulls Ave. $4,250.00

9 –Yearling Hereford Bulls Ave. $3,044.00

10 –Yearling Simm-Angus Bulls Ave. $3,510.00

35–Blk commercial heifers avg. $1,000.00/head

5– Hereford commercial heifers avg. $875.00/head

A real nice crowd of buyers on the seats purchasing a very top notch set of bulls.

YEARLING ANGUS BULLS

Monte Hamaker – Harrison, Neb. Lot 75 – FF Rito 2Q26 son, $7,750

Diamond K Cattle Co – Crawford NE, Lot 45 – EXAR Stud 4658B son, $7,500

Josh Payne – Hemingford NE, Lot 80 – FF Rito 2Q26 son, $7,250

U up U down Ranch – Oelrichs SD, Lot 2 – Connealy Mentor 4199 son, $7,000

Monte Hamaker – Harrison NE, Lot 3 – Connealy Mentor 4199 son, $7,000

Rod Nelson – Lusk WY, Lot 50 – JMB Traction 292 son, $7,000

Jeff Kirkbride – Meridan WY Lot 23 – Quaker Hill Rampage OA36 son, $7,000

YEARLING HEREFORD BULLS

Jim & Sandy Abbott – Hay Springs NE, Lot 144 – Churchill Kickstart 501C son, $5,500

Craig Lovitt – Douglas WY, Lot 148 – Churchill Kickstart 501 C son, $4,000

YEARLING SIMM-ANGUS BULLS

Rick Westlake – Hay Springs NE, Lot 149 – Harkers Bandito UNO son, $5,000

Jeff Kirkbride – Meridan WY, Lot 152 – SR Upgrade 5058 son, $5,000