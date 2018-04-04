Sellman Ranch Bull Sale
April 4, 2018
Friday, March 23, 2018
Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, NE
Auctioneer: Jack Hunter
107– Yearling Angus Bulls Ave. $4,011.00
11–Two year old Angus Bulls Ave. $4,250.00
9 –Yearling Hereford Bulls Ave. $3,044.00
10 –Yearling Simm-Angus Bulls Ave. $3,510.00
35–Blk commercial heifers avg. $1,000.00/head
5– Hereford commercial heifers avg. $875.00/head
A real nice crowd of buyers on the seats purchasing a very top notch set of bulls.
YEARLING ANGUS BULLS
Monte Hamaker – Harrison, Neb. Lot 75 – FF Rito 2Q26 son, $7,750
Diamond K Cattle Co – Crawford NE, Lot 45 – EXAR Stud 4658B son, $7,500
Josh Payne – Hemingford NE, Lot 80 – FF Rito 2Q26 son, $7,250
U up U down Ranch – Oelrichs SD, Lot 2 – Connealy Mentor 4199 son, $7,000
Monte Hamaker – Harrison NE, Lot 3 – Connealy Mentor 4199 son, $7,000
Rod Nelson – Lusk WY, Lot 50 – JMB Traction 292 son, $7,000
Jeff Kirkbride – Meridan WY Lot 23 – Quaker Hill Rampage OA36 son, $7,000
YEARLING HEREFORD BULLS
Jim & Sandy Abbott – Hay Springs NE, Lot 144 – Churchill Kickstart 501C son, $5,500
Craig Lovitt – Douglas WY, Lot 148 – Churchill Kickstart 501 C son, $4,000
YEARLING SIMM-ANGUS BULLS
Rick Westlake – Hay Springs NE, Lot 149 – Harkers Bandito UNO son, $5,000
Jeff Kirkbride – Meridan WY, Lot 152 – SR Upgrade 5058 son, $5,000