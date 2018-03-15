Sitz Angus 16th Spring Bull Sale
March 15, 2018
Date of Sale: March 14, 2018
Location: Dillon, Montana
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins
TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott
Averages:
276 Yearling Bulls – $6,991
Lot 5, $60,000 to ST Genetics, Navasota, Texas; Sitz Powerball 734E; Jan. 23, 2017; Raven Powerball x Sitz Logic Y46.
Lot 123, $30,000 to Adams Angus Acres, Firth, Idaho & Silver Bit Angus Ranch, May, Idaho; Sitz Response 282E; Jan. 27, 2017; Sitz Response 405C x Connealy Onward.
Lot 15, $25,000 to J.C Heiken & Sons Angus, Broadview, Montana; Sitz Atlas 744E; Jan. 21, 2017; Koupals B&B Atlas 4061 x Sitz Investment 660Z.
Lot 58, $24,000 to T-Bone Angus, Brunswick, Nebraska; Sitz JLS Broken Bow 746E; Jan. 21, 2017; KM Broken Bow 002 x Connealy Final Product.
Lot 1, $21,000 to KG Ranch, Three Forks, Montana; Sitz Powerball 737E; Jan. 22, 2017; Raven Powerball x Sitz Investment 660Z.
Lot 18, $20,000 to Bar 69 Angus Ranch, Belle Fourche, South Dakota; Sitz Atlas 728E; 1/23/17; Koupals B&B Atlas x Raven Powerball.