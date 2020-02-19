Sletten Angus 32nd Annual Angus Sale

Ramon and Gary Birkeland, Dupree, South Dakota, are longtime supporters of the Sletten Bull Sale.



Date: Feb. 10, 2020

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co., Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Announcer: Gary Wall, Billings, Montana

TSLN rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

70 registered yearling Angus Bulls – $4,392

30 open Angus Heifers – $1,143

John, Tami, and Jessica Sletten raise these bulls at their ranch just a few miles south of Faith. This was probably the most uniform set of bulls, from top to bottom, that the Slettens have ever brought to town.

Since profitability is important for all bull buyers, these genetics offer performance, calving ease, and quality carcass numbers.

Fellow cattlemen are invited to drop by the ranch throughout the year to get a look at the next crop of cattle, and to evaluate and make plans for how these genetics will fit into many cattle herds.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 8: $8,000 to Buck Ward, Timber Lake, South Dakota – Panther Cr Incredible 6704 x KR Cadillac Jack

Lot 9: $8,000 to Irving Jordan, Faith, South Dakota – Hoover Counselor N29 x Connealy Confidence 0100

Lot 1: $7,500 to Pine Creek Angus, Faith, South Dakota – SydGen Enhance x KG Alliance 1193

Lot 2: $7,500 to Lutz Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – Hoover Counselor N29 x Mr JT Sensation 577

Lot 10: $7,500 to Hammond Farm, Inc., Orient, South Dakota – Hoover Counselor N29 x RB Active Duty 010