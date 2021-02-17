Sletten Angus 33rd Annual Angus Sale

Date: Feb. 8, 2020

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co., Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Averages:

60 registered yearling Angus Bulls – $4,095

30 open Angus Heifers – $1,327

John, Tami, and Jessica Sletten raise these bulls at their ranch just a few miles south of Faith. They have intensified their efforts to offer genetics that will make ranchers more money with less work. All the bulls and heifers had been DNA tested.

The Slettens are involved with Certified Angus Beef and Top Dollar Angus, programs designed to help you get more money for your calves.

Although the weather was cold on sale day, many repeat buyers turned out to bid on these good bulls.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 1: $11,500 to Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Nebraska – MW DNAmite x GAR Sure Fire.

Lot 54: $10,250 to Lutz Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – Mr JT Enhance 709 x HARB Pendleton 765JH.

Lot 10: $8,000 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – Byergo Titus 6340 x Kramers Apollo 317.

Lot 17: $8,000 to Buck Ward, Timber Lake, South Dakota – KR Incredible 8205 x Angus Hill Steadfast 854B.

Lot 2: $7,000 to Dan Jordan, Faith, South Dakota – KR Incredible 8205 x SF Speedway A187.

Lutz Family: Wyatt, Dave, Kitty, Will, and Bonnie. They bought Lots 18 and 54.

