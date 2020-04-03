Slovek Ranch Angus and Angus Plus Genetics Annual Bull Sale
Date: Mar. 24, 2020
Location: Philip Livestock Auction, LLC
Auctioneer: Dace Harper
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Average:
66 Bulls – $3,561
The Slovek Ranch is northwest of Philip, and owned by Bill and Pennie Slovek, and their son, Bo. They hosted a good crowd of neighbors, friends, and repeat buyers, who made for a very active sale from start to finish.
Bo Slovek sells registered Angus bulls, while Bill has SimAngus and Angus Plus bulls. These are high quality bulls with hybrid vigor due to the cross with Simmental cattle.
This year’s offerings were well-grown and very sound on their feet and legs. I thought that this was the most uniform set of bulls they’ve ever brought to town. They were quiet and easy to work with. The Sloveks feed many cattle, and pay attention to carcass quality.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 44: $5,000 to TJ Livestock, Henry, South Dakota – (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) W003F, a May 10, 2018, son of U034D
Lot 41: $4,750 to Bonenberger Ranch, Kadoka, South Dakota – (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) S118F, a May 9, 2018, son of All In
Lot 21: $4,750 to D & R Soukup, Wagner, South Dakota – (Angus 2-yr-old) BS Fate F29, a May 15, 2018, son of SydGen FATE 2800 x Baldridge Waylon W34
Lot 36: $4,750 to Sandee Gittings, Philip, South Dakota – (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) W078F, an April 28, 2018, son of X235C
Lot 50: $4,750 to Sean Deal, Cherry Creek, South Dakota – (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) U870F, a May 2, 2018, son of Bronc
