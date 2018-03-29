Smiths Angus Ranch 29th Annual Bull Sale Report

TSLN Reps: Chris Effling, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 23, 2013

Location: At the ranch, Bassett, Neb.b.

AuctioNeb.er: Seth Weishaar

Averages

73 Angus Bulls averaged $4,450

Lot 43 at $13,000 Smiths Cowboy UpJ59 Dob 3-8-2017 Reg 18816963 Ha Cowboy UP 5405 x Smiths Elbrea E23 sold to Dennis McKillip, Elgin, Neb.

Lot 47 at $8,500 SMITHS COWBOY UP J73 Dob 3-10-2017 Reg 18816965 HA Cowboy UP 5405 x Smith Lese E96 sold to Kent Johring, O'Neb.ill, Neb.

Lot 13 at $8,000 SMITHS GREELEY 55H Dob 8-25-2016 Reg 18816833 APPEX Windy O78 x Smith Blackbird 730 sold to Jacob Mauer, Bassett, Neb.

Lot 61 at $8,000 SMITHS GREELEY J50 Dob 3-7-2017 Reg 18816841 ConNeb.aly Greeley x Smiths Queen D82 sold to Tyler Lehan, Blair, Neb.

Lot 110 at $8000 SMITH RAINMAKER J35 Dob 3-5-2017 Reg 18739205 Sitz Rainmaker 11127 x Smiths Tigress 44

sold to Brian Williams Ainsworth, Neb.

Smiths Angus Ranch a had a nice set of Angus Bulls to offer. Curtis Luther definitely thought so, buying five bulls.