Smiths Angus Ranch 29th Annual Bull Sale Report
March 29, 2018
TSLN Reps: Chris Effling, Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: March 23, 2013
Location: At the ranch, Bassett, Neb.b.
AuctioNeb.er: Seth Weishaar
Averages
73 Angus Bulls averaged $4,450
Lot 43 at $13,000 Smiths Cowboy UpJ59 Dob 3-8-2017 Reg 18816963 Ha Cowboy UP 5405 x Smiths Elbrea E23 sold to Dennis McKillip, Elgin, Neb.
Lot 47 at $8,500 SMITHS COWBOY UP J73 Dob 3-10-2017 Reg 18816965 HA Cowboy UP 5405 x Smith Lese E96 sold to Kent Johring, O'Neb.ill, Neb.
Lot 13 at $8,000 SMITHS GREELEY 55H Dob 8-25-2016 Reg 18816833 APPEX Windy O78 x Smith Blackbird 730 sold to Jacob Mauer, Bassett, Neb.
Lot 61 at $8,000 SMITHS GREELEY J50 Dob 3-7-2017 Reg 18816841 ConNeb.aly Greeley x Smiths Queen D82 sold to Tyler Lehan, Blair, Neb.
Lot 110 at $8000 SMITH RAINMAKER J35 Dob 3-5-2017 Reg 18739205 Sitz Rainmaker 11127 x Smiths Tigress 44
sold to Brian Williams Ainsworth, Neb.
Smiths Angus Ranch a had a nice set of Angus Bulls to offer. Curtis Luther definitely thought so, buying five bulls.
