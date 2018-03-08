Smith’s Saddle Butte Ranch Annual Bull Sale

Date: Feb. 24, 2018

Location: Harding County Stockgrowers Pavilion – Buffalo, SD

Auctioneer: Paul Smith

Average: $2,780

I always like coming to the Smith Saddle Butte Ranch Bull Sale, with the production of the sale being literally surrounded by the extended Smith family and the help of community friends, you can't help but feel a little bit at home.

The bulls looked better than ever this year, Travis keeps tweaking the feed program to fit buyer desires without adding unnecessary fleshing to the calves. The bulls had good feet, strong back lines, and great disposition to be around. One testimony offered by past bull customer, Ken Walker was that the bulls from Travis and Rebecca don't have trouble with lameness, they're great to be around, and they are easy to maintain.

The high selling bull was Lot 7 going to Sierra Jenkins of Buffalo, South Dakota, for $5,000. This calf had a wean ratio of 116 out of a future pathfinder cow. With a WW of +69 and YW +111. The performance was definitely there and it came from the home raised SSBR Objective 292 sire.

One of my picks on the day was Lot 25, a Connealy Black Granite bred bull. He had EPD's of BW +1.9, WW +69, YW +115, and MILK of +23. He was impressive on paper and phenotype didn't disappoint either. He sold for $3,750 to Dale and Deb Turbiville, also of Buffalo, South Dakota.

The Smith Saddle Butte Ranch always welcomes anyone to the ranch to view the herd. It is their collective desire to put a product out there that is a stand-alone bull, with minimum upkeep that gets the job done while improving the quality of your herd.