Smiths’ Saddle Butte Ranch Sale

Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

32 – Bulls – $2,900

BULLS

Lot 034$5,000, Dean & Lori Jenkins – Scranton, ND

Lot 004$4,250, Dean & Lori Jenkins – Scranton, ND

Lot 001$4,000, Dean & Lori Jenkins – Scranton, ND

Lot 043$4,000, Doug Hausman – Buffalo, SD

The Smith’s Saddle Butte Ranch 7th Annual Bull Sale was held on a beautiful day – Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Bowman Auction Market in Bowman, ND. Travis and Rebecca Smith and family once again brought a group of ranch ready Angus bulls to their 7th Annual Bull Sale. Roast BEEF was what’s for dinner with all the sides and baked goods and provided by the Smith Family.

Lot 034, SSBR Know How 034 topped the market at $5,000 and sold to Dean and Lori Jenkins – Scranton, ND who have been repeat customers. This powerful son of Hoover Know How was born March 8, 2020 with a bouncing 101 pounds and proudly posted a 205 weight of 728. His EPDs included BW 4.0 WW 59 YW 109 Milk 22.

Dean and Lori Jenkins jumped in again to purchase Lot 004, SSBR Ashland 004, for $4,250 that was born on February 27, 2020 tipping the scales at 84 pounds and showing a 205 weight of 693. This was a son of G A R Ashland and posted EPDs of BW 1.5 WW 75 YW 132 MILK 21.

Another great purchase by Dean and Lori Jenkins was Lot 001, SSBR Titan 001, for $4,000 a Son of Baldridge Titan A139. This bull was born February 25, 2020 with a modest birth weight of 83 pounds and had a 205 weight of 715 and posted EPDs of BW 0.5 WW 70 YW 123 MILK 31.

Doug Hausman, Buffalo, SD was able to jump in and purchase SSBR War Party 043, which was Lot 043 for $4,000 that was born March 17, 2020 weighing in at 84 pounds and had a 205 weight of 659. His EPDs were BW -1.3 WW 55 YW 89 MILK 31.

Travis, Rebecca, Shay, Dane and Aspen Smith of Smith’s Saddle Butte Ranch – Buffalo, SD again brought a nice group of Ranch Raised Angus Bulls to town.

Bob Johnson, Buffalo, SD with help of his granddaughter, Emma purchased a SSBR bull.



Derek and Joyti Leremny, Reva, SD put together a nice bunch of SSBR bulls.



Doug Hausman and crew put a few SSBR bulls together for their herd.Dean Hausman (middle) his dad Val, (left) and son Martin sitting onGrandma’s lap buying SSBR bulls

