Smith’s Saddle Butte Ranch

Date: February 15, 2020

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

AVERAGES

28 Bulls -$3,500

Once again, a nice set of ranch raised Angus bulls were put together by Travis and Rebecca Smith Family of Smiths’ Saddle Butte Ranch – Buffalo, SD. The Smiths’ Saddle Butte Ranch Annual Bull Sale was held on a nice Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Bowman Auction Market in Bowman, ND. Travis, Rebecca Smith and family brought a nice group of ranch raised angus bulls to their 6th Annual Bull Sale. A good crowd gathered early to enjoy a delicious roast beef dinner.

Topping the bulls was Lot 933, SSBR Objective 933, that topped the market at $5,000 and sold to Lori and Sierra Jenkins – Ludlow, SD. This outstanding son of SSBR Objective 292 was born March 20, 2019 at 76 pounds and proudly posted a 205 weight of 697. His EPDs included BW 2.8 WW 67 YW 119 Milk 27.

Lori and Sierra Jenkins jumped in again to purchase Lot 917, SSBR Objective 917, for $4,750 that was born on March 4, 2019 at 96 pounds and showed a 205 weight of 703. This was a son of S S ObjectiveT510 OT26 showed EPDs of BW 2.8 WW 60 YW 99 MILK 19.

Lori and Sierra Jenkins were excited when they got to take home Lot 905, SSBR Legend 905, for $4,500 a Son of V A R Legend 5019. This bull was born February 28, 2019 with a birth weight of 85 pounds and had a 205 weight of 631 and posted EPDs of BW 0.4 WW 63 YW 115 MILK 20.