Sodak Angus Ranch 64th Annual Bull Sale

Date: Jan. 18, 2021

Location: At the ranch, Reva, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

62 Coming 2-yr-old Black Angus bulls – $3,895

27 Coming 2-yr-old Red Angus bulls – $3,648

Sodak Angus Ranch, located in the prairie lands of northwestern South Dakota, is owned by the Vaughn and Lois Meyer family. When the sale is held out at the ranch, you can see the hard work that goes into raising quality bulls.

These bulls are 18 months old. This herd has a reputation for the maternal traits of calving ease, milk, and docility. Both the Red and Black Angus will add extra performance and pounds to the calf crop. Many friends and neighbors and some new faces came to buy these bulls.

Black Angus Lot 8: $ 8,750 to Richard Clarys, Olive, Montana – VS Payweight 6249 x Sodak Final Draft Y537

Black Angus Lot 18: $ 8,500 to Quentin Gerbracht, Faith, South Dakota – VS Payweight 6249 x Sodak Sullivan X377

Black Angus Lot 21: $ 8,250 to Noah Brothers, Prairie City, South Dakota – VS Payweight 6249 x Sodak Program X381

Black Angus Lot 7: $ 7,250 to Fishhook Ranch, Prairie City, South Dakota – Sodak Performer D405 x Sodak Sullivan A321

Black Angus Lot 10: $ 7,250 to Richard Clarys, Olive Montana — Sodak Performer D405 x Sodak Program X387

Red Angus Lot 86: $ 7,000 to Gotfredson Ranch, Newell, South Dakota – Sodak Front Line D835 x Sodak Royal Flush Y342

Red Angus Lot 83: $ 6,250 to Daryl Thompson, Akaska, South Dakota – Sodak Front Line D835 x Sodak Final Answer Z379

Red Angus Lot 102: $ 6,250 to Daryl Thompson, Akaska, South Dakota – Sodak Franchise E753 x Sodak Final Answer B566

Red Angus Lot 80: $ 5,750 to Gotfredson Ranch, Newell, South Dakota – Sodak Front Line D835 x Sodak Royal Flush Y342

Chris and Bruce Gotfredson, Newell, South Dakota, selected three bulls.

