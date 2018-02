Soreide Charolais 35th Annual Sale

Date of Sale: Jan. 26, 2018

Location: at the Ranch Bowman , ND

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

45 Charolais Bulls – $3,677

Sale Highlights

Lot 784 at $7,250 SCR SIR LEDGER 784 PLD # M896929, March 18, 2017, VCR Lenger 578 x SCR Sir Blend363 PLD, sold to Dave Smith Buffalo, S.D.

Lot 7120 at $7,250, SCR SIR GEMSTONE 7120P # M896940, March 24, 2017. JM Gemstone 513 P x SCR Miss Gridmaker 401 P, sold to Reeder Ranch, Prairie City, S.D.

Lot 781 at $7000 SCR SIR BRAVO 781 PLD # M896927, March 18, 2017, WCR Sir Bravo 5260P x SCR Miss Superman 484, sold to Bock Charolais, Belfied, N.D.

Lot 7210 at $6750 SCR SIR GEMSTONE 7210 p # M 896965, April 10, 2017, JM Gemstone 513 P x SCR Miss Vinson 385 PLD, sold to Bracket Butte Ranch, Plevna, Mont.

Lot 750 at $6500 SCR SIR SUPERMAN 750 P # M896972, March 12, 2017, SCC Superman 61Z PLD x SCR Assert 0250 PLD, sold to Krinke Farms Scranton, N.D.