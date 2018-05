Southwest Select Broke Hores Sale

Date of Sale: May 13, 2018

Location: Bowman Livestock Bowman, N.D.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Averages:

Geldings – $5,097

Mares – $5,380

Pony – $2,000

Lot 18 at $13,250, Tfour Pistols Bullet, a 2009 Sorrel Gelding Kings Blazen Pistol x Grasslands Dolly Consigned by Sadie and Tucker Dale.

Lot 9 at $10,222, 2009 Buckskin Gelding, Magnum Drifter x Splitin Doc Consigned by Stirling Family Quarter Horses

Lot 19 at $9,250, Cri Silky Velvet 2010 Dun Mare, VLW IMA Drifting Doc x Royle Crown Jewel, Consigned by Heidi Petermann

Lot 40 at $8,000 O Bar B Blue Gold 2007 Gray Gelding, Hairpin Swingin Beblu x Jack Lovely Lilly, Consigned by Corrine and Rod Schaffer.

Lot 15 at $8,000 Roscoe 2006 Grade Red Roan Gelding, Consigned by Lindsey Cook